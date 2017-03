Some brides say yes to selling their wedding dress online

This Oct. 8, 2016, photo provided by Chondon Photography shows newly-married couple Heidi and Rob Cundari after their wedding, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Heidi says she opted for a used dress to keep costs down. Selling your wedding dress used to be a social no-no, but websites such as Still White and PreownedWeddingDresses.com are filled with thousands of wedding dresses looking for a new bride. (Chondon Photography via AP)