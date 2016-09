Spirit Airlines landing at Akron-Canton Airport in November, but area is not new to airline leadership

Spirit Airlines announces new daily nonstop service between the Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) and the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) beginning April 27, 2017. Spirit Airlines will begin service at Akron-Canton on November 10, 2016, with nonstop service to four Florida destinations. Daily flights to/ and from Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas will start on April 27, 2017. (Photo courtesy Spirit Airlines)