Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a “Unicorn Frappuccino”

This photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's Unicorn Frappuccino." Starbucks says its newest beverage not only changes colors with a stir of the straw, but flavors as well. The Seattle chain says its Unicorn Frappuccino starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. The company says the drink is available for a limited time while supplies last, from April 19 to April 23, 2017, in the United States, Canada and Mexico. (Starbucks via AP)