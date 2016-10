Summa Health confirms undisclosed number of layoffs

PHILADELPHIA: Now that Yuengling is the biggest-selling beer brand in Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio and five smaller states, and fifth-generation owner Richard “Dick” Yuengling is on Forbes’ list of billionaires, it’s getting harder to remember that in the mid-1980s his was still a small-town brewery in the fabled but faded ex-coal-and-iron center of Pottsville, Pa., selling a few hundred kegs a day.