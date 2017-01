Target cuts profit, sales outlook after bumpy holiday season

In this Nov. 25, 2016 photo, Paul Poirier shops at a Target store, in Wilmington, Mass. Target is lowering its fourth-quarter profit and sales outlook Wednesday after the discounter said that sluggish holiday sales and traffic in its stores offset a surging online business. The lowered expectations are a setback for Target, which is trying to reinvent itself and underscores the overall challenges for the retail industry. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)