In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, photo provided by LaForce and BFA.com, clothing from the Victoria Beckham for Target collection is modeled at a media event, in New York. Target is counting on Victoria Beckham to spice up sales. Beckham and Target teased looks Wednesday from a limited-time collaboration that go on sale starting April 9, 2017. Beckham, noting that the collection also includes items like coloring books, says the inspiration came from the things she and her daughter Harper do together. (Neil Rasmus/BFA.com via AP)