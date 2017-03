Target rattles Wall Street with weak quarter, outlook

In this March 2, 2016, file photo, Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell speaks to a group of investors, in New York. Target, stung by the mass migration online, said Tuesday its profit plummeted 43 percent during the most recent quarter as sales at its stores weakened. The coming year doesnt look much better: Its outlook for the first quarter and all of 2017 were far below what industry analysts had been expecting. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)