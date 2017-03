Target revamps stores for those in a rush, those who ramble

A rendering of an area of a redesigned Target store, featuring an "ease" entrance to the grocery section. On Monday Target announced an ambitious redesign of its stores, aimed at helping people who need to dash in for essentials to get out quickly while encouraging those who want to wander the aisles to linger. The new layout will feature a separate entrance for shoppers who can use 10-minute parking to pick up an online order or some essentials. It will also have curved, more circular center aisles, instead of squared-off lines, meant to inspire people to explore. (Target Corp. via AP)