Tax season is here — with headaches for small businesses

Christina Divigard, managing director at advertising agency Valvespring, poses for a portrait at her office in Midtown Manhattan. When Divigard started the agency, she bought accounting software and began keeping the companys books herself. When tax season arrived, she discovered that out of inexperience, shed incorrectly entered some information and misclassified some types of deductions. It took two weeks to get her books in order. Divigard subsequently hired a bookkeeper and set up a system that has reduced the chance of errors. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)