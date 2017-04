Teachers cash in, big time, by putting lessons up for sale

Hadar Hartstein, aka Miss Kindergarten, who has made a career of selling lesson plans to teachers, poses for a photograph at her home in Lake Forest, Calif. Hartstein is one of the most successful contributors of Teachers Pay Teachers, an online marketplace for teacher-created materials. She creates materials for teaching activities, takes photos of them, then sells the ideas online and says she has earned more than $1 million in sales over the past six years. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)