Tesla adding service centers as Model 3 goes on sale

This image provided by Tesla Motors shows the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Electric automaker Tesla has produced its first Model 3 sedan, a highly anticipated car because it carries a relatively low sticker price. On Saturday, July 8, 2017, CEO Elon Musk tweeted pictures of the car, which will cost $35,000 and can travel 215 miles on a single electric charge. A $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles would lower the cost to $27,500. (Courtesy of Tesla Motors via AP)