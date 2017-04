Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2010, file photo, production team member Darryl Ashley installs an inner dash silencer in a Camry on the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Ky. Toyota said Monday, April 10, 2017, it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown factory, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are built. No new factory jobs are being added, but Toyota says the upgrades amount to the biggest single investment ever at one of its existing plants in the United States. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)