Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations

In this Sept. 27, 2016 photo, a FAA Air Traffic Controller works in the Dulles International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower in Sterling, Va. President Donald Trump is calling for privatizing the nations air traffic control operations in his budget proposal, a top priority of the airline industry. The proposal says spinning off air traffic operations from the Federal Aviation Administration and placing them under an independent, non-governmental organization would make the system more efficient and innovative while maintaining safety. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)