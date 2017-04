Trump presidency sews up global sales surge for daughter’s brand

In this March 28 2012 photo, Ivanka Trump wears an outfit she designed as she speaks to the audience prior to the presentation of her Ready-To-Wear Collection at the Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York. Trump's father, Donald, is seated to the right. Retailers are trying to figure out a way to deal with the politically charged Ivanka Trump brand, stamped on everything from shoes to pants to handbags. The products have become more polarized with President Donald Trumps rise to The White House, and retailers are trying to be careful not to offend shoppers from both sides of the political aisle. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)