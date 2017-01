Trump’s deportation vow spurs California farmers into action

This Dec. 17, 2016 photo shows a Donald Trump campaign sign along a highway near Los Banos, Calif. A California farmer says Donald Trump's campaign vow to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally pushed him into buying more equipment, cutting the number of workers he'll need during the next harvest. Others in California's farming industry say Trump's tough campaign talk targeting immigrants in the country illegally, including a vast number of farmworkers, spurred them into action, too. (AP Photo/Scott Smith)