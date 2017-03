Trumps plot big hotel expansion, but political problems loom

In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, photo, Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger poses for a portrait in his office at Trump Tower in New York. The Trumps are launching a new hotel chain in a bold expansion of a company that critics say is already too big and opaque for an owner who sits in the Oval Office. Called Scion, the aim is to open dozens in the next three years. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)