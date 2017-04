U.S. consumer spending up tiny 0.1 percent in February

In this Sept. 28, 2016 file photo, A customer buys lunch at Smolak Farms, in North Andover, Mass. U.S. consumers increased their spending at the weakest pace in six months, while the 12-month rise in consumer prices was the largest in nearly five years. On Friday the Commerce Department says consumer spending edged up a tiny 0.1 percent in February following a 0.2 percent increase in January. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)