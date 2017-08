U.S. hospitals set record for fast heart attack care

In this Feb. 2017 photo, Dr. Annapoorna Kini (left) ties on a scrub cap before beginning a procedure at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. With heart attack warning signs, Kini says, "For women, the symptoms may not be the same. It may not be the typical chest pain" but rather abdominal pain, nausea or unusual tiredness. What to do? "Get medical help. It's better to worry after" about whether it was really a stomach problem rather than a heart attack. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)