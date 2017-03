U.S. president helps fuel surge in Mexican tourism to Canada

Plastic surgeon Rodrigo Munoz poses for a portrait, at home in Mexico City. President Donald Trump loomed large in the mind of Mexico City plastic surgeon Rodrigo Munoz as he was deciding where to go for a winter ski vacation. Munoz has skied in Nevada and New Mexico but what he and many others perceive as Trump's hostile posture toward Mexico made him seek out a more hospitable climate to spend his time and money. He went to the Canadian Rockies instead. "I don't want to go to a country that does not accept the people from my country," the 38-year-old said following his recent return from a week-long trip. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)