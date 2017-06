Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

In this March 2017, file photo, an Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart. Besides the built-in tipping option announced Tuesday Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or dont cancel rides within two minutes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)