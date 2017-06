Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company

In this March 4, 2015 photo, then-Attorney General Eric Holder speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while hes gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday in a memo. The announcement comes as former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber's toxic culture. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)