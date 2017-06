Uber pushes its founder out as it tries to clean up its act

In this March 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Travis Kalanick, the combative and embattled CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber, resigned under pressure from investors at a pivotal time for the company. Uber's board confirmed the move early Wednesday, June 21, saying in a statement that Kalanick is taking time to heal from the death of his mother in a boating accident "while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber's history." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)