Uber’s PR head resigns amid tumultuous time for company

In this Feb. 20, 2015 photo, Rachel Whetstone attends a Google event in Mountain View, Calif. On Wednesday, Uber said Whetstone, the company's head of communications, has decided to leave the ride-hailing company. In a memo to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick called her a force of nature who was was way ahead of the game when it came to many of the changes we needed to make as a company. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)