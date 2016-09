Unhappy Target customers send strong message on pill bottles

Shelley Ewalt sits in her home, in Princeton, N.J., near an open amber-colored CVS pharmacy prescription bottle, as she opens one of two uniquely designed red ones from Target. After CVS took over operation of Target's drugstores earlier this year, distraught customers have been asking the drugstore chain to bring back the retailer��s red prescription bottles, which came with color-coded rings, labeling on the top and prescription information that was easier to read. Ewalt tweeted to the drugstore chain, asking if there was any chance they might return to the design of the Target bottles, which she found easier to open. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)