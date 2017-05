United CEO assures shareholders at meeting; workers protest

In this May 2, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a House Transportation Committee oversight hearing. At the United Continental Holdings Inc. annual meeting, Wednesday United Airlines investors will get their chance to ask Munoz about the violent removal of a man from a plane and other recent incidents. Shareholders also will vote on whether to re-elect board members, and get their say on executive pay. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)