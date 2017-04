United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

In this June 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz speaks during an interview in New York, while seated in the seating configuration of the carrier's new Polaris service. United Airlines says it will raise the limit to $10,000 on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat. Munoz said his response, in which he blamed the passenger and supported his employees, was "insensitive beyond belief." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)