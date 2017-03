Virgin America will be the latest airline brand to disappear

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, file photo, a Virgin Atlantic passenger plane crosses a waxing gibbous moon on its way to the Los Angeles International Airport, in Whittier, Calif. Alaska said Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that it will retire the Virgin brand, probably in 2019. Alaska announced in 2016, that it was buying Virgin, but CEO Brad Tilden held out hope to Virgin fans that he might keep the Virgin America brand, and run it and Alaska as separate airlines under the same corporate umbrella. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)