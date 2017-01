Wal-Mart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S.

In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif. Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations. The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs as well. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)