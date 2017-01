What you should know as Tuesday’s health care sign-up deadline approaches

Xonjenese Jacobs (right) helps Kristen Niemi sign up for the Affordable Care Act during a healthcare expo at the University of South Florida, in Tampa, Fla. The Affordable Care Acts fate is unclear. President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal it, but lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a replacement, leaving millions of people wondering how to deal with the ACA's uncertain future. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)