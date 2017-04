Windows update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodling

In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice president of the Windows and Devices Group, discusses a Windows 10 update at a Microsoft media event in New York. The major update to Microsofts Windows 10 system will start reaching consumers and businesses on April 11. New features in the Creators Update include 3-D drawing tools, game-broadcasting capabilities and the ability to annotate maps and photos. Microsoft also is changing its update procedures to make them less disruptive. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)