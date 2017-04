Workers’ comp programs fight addiction among injured employees

In this Friday photo, Jimmy Duran poses near Phoenix House, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, in Quincy, Mass. Duran was prescribed opioids for years after hurting his neck and fracturing vertebrae in a workplace accident in 2004. "OxyContin, Percocet, morphine," he recalled. "It ruined my life. It brought me to my knees." Clean now, he's become a licensed counselor at a substance abuse prevention and treatment program. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)