World’s plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep

In this Feb, 12, 2015 file photo, Jenna Jambeck, an environment engineering professor at the University of Georgia, holds a plastic baggie with trash collected from a clean up at Panama Beach, Fla., at the AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) conference in San Jose, Calif. A new massive study finds that production of plastic and the hard-to-breakdown synthetic waste is soaring in huge numbers. The study says since 1950, industry has made more than 9 billion tons of plastics. Thats enough to cover the entire country of Argentina ankle deep in the stuff. (AP Photo/Seth Borenstein)