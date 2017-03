Yoga pants, cozy clothes may be key source of sea pollution

Sarah Egner, director of curriculum development at Marinelab in Key Largo, Fla., examines a filter with material drained from a water sample under a microscope to check for the presence of microscopic plastics. Gulf Coast researchers are preparing to launch a two-year study to see what kinds of microscopic plastics can be found in the waters from south Texas to the Florida Keys. The project will expand a year's worth of data collected around the state of Florida that predominantly found microfibers, shreds of plastic even smaller than the microbeads targeted by a federal ban. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)