Akron head soccer coach Caleb Porter high fives a fan as he leaves the field after the first half during the Zips 2-0 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies in the 2012 Mid-American Conference men's soccer championship at First Energy Field on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron head soccer coach Caleb Porter shouts instructions to his team from the sideline during the Zips 5-4 penalty kick loss to the Bluejays in their third round match in the NCAA men's soccer tournament at FirstEnergy Field at the University of Akron on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2011 file photo, Portland Timbers' Darlington Nagbe celebrates after scoring against New England Revolution during the second half of an MLS soccer game, in Portland, Ore. The Timbers and their fans were disappointed by finishing out of the Major League Soccer playoffs. Yet there was also so much to be excited about following the team's first season in the league. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe, left, heads the ball away from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Sam Cronin during the first half of their MLS soccer game Tuesday, July 3, 2012, in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)