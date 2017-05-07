Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mackenzie Pero-Luter, 7, of Elyria rides on top of Black Jack during a pony ride led by Kaitlyn Luzier, 13, of Green during the Family Fun Day held at Camp Y-Noah in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Visitors of Camp Y-Noah take a leisurely canoe ride as they tour the camp during the Family Fun Day held at the camp in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Collin Lennig, 9, of Canton works his way up a rope ladder as he climbs Alpine Tower during Family Fun Day held at Camp Y-Noah in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Carl Wargo talks about the benefits of Camp Y-Noah at the camp in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Tarik West, top, assists his daughter Nhalani West, 6, in shooting an arrow at the archery range during the Family Fun Day held at Camp Y-Noah in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Trista Vance, 12, of Barberton waves down to the other visitors from the top of Alpine Tower during Family Fun Day at Camp Y-Noah in Green on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)