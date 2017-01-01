Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
President Barack Obama, accompanied by children who wrote the president about gun violence following last month's shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., signs executive orders, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. The children and their parents from left, Hinna Zeejah, 8, and Nadia Zeejah, Hinna's mother, Taejah Goode, 10, and Kimberly Graves, Taejah's mother, Julia Stokes, 11, and Dr. Theophil Stokes, Julia's father, and Grant Fritz, 8, and Elisabeth Carlin, Grant's mother. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, law enforcement officials, lawmakers and children who wrote the president about gun violence following last month's shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., pauses as he spoke about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this photo made with a fisheye lens on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, five used military style rifles are all that is available in the rack that usually has over twenty new models for sale at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. Store manager Mike Fiota says the few there are on consignment from individuals. President Barack Obama is expected to announce measures Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, on a broad effort to reduce gun violence that will include proposed bans on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines as well as more than a dozen executive orders aimed at circumventing congressional opposition to stricter gun control. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly, center, speaks outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, following President Barack Obama speaking on proposals to reduce gun violence. From left are, Philadelphia Mayor Michael A. Nutter, Kelly, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence President Dan Gross, and Newtown, Conn., First Selectwoman Patricia Llodra. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Philadelphia Mayor Michael A. Nutter, center, flanked by Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence President Dan Gross, left, and New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly, speaks outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, following President Barack Obama's proposal to reduce gun violence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)