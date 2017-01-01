Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, a Kenmore junior, excels in school and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg, talks about her experiences in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Junior Army ROTC student Ta'Keya Tomlin (left) helps her sister Shai'Tayana Tomlin get dressed for the color guard ceremony at a boys basketball game between Kenmore and Garfield in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. Shai'Tayana excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Kenmore High School Army ROTC Color Guard with Jacob Marks (left), Shai'Tayana Tomlin, Matthew Garvin and Leontae Jackson at a boys basketball game against Garfield in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, places her name tag and ribbons on her Army uniform before taking part in a color guard for a boys basketball game in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. She excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin (right), 16, helps her sister Ta' Keya Tomlin put shoes on Ta'Keya's son Rickey Tramel, 2, in their North Hill home in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio.. Ta'Keya also was in the Kenmore Army Junior ROTC program. Shai'Tayana excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, a Kenmore junior, excels in school and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg, changes classes in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, a Kenmore junior, excels in school and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg, talks about her medals and achievements in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. She enters the ROTC classroom to prepare for the color guard presentation during a boys basketball game between Kenmore and Garfield in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. She leaves the ROTC classroom for the color guard presentation during a boys basketball game between Kenmore and Garfield in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, does rock climbing at Camp Beaumont Boy Scout Camp in Rock Creek, Ohio. (Shai'Tayana Tomlin photo)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. Hjorden Glover, 18 gives Shai'Tayana Tomlin a hug as she enters Kenmore High School to be part of the ROTC Color Guard for the boys basketball game in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin with her brother Shiraud, mother Shannon and sisters,Ta'Keya holding her son Rickey Tramel,2 and Sierra Murphy in their North Hill home. Sha'Tayana, 16, excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg in Dec.2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin, 16, with her mother Shannon in their North Hill home in Dec.2012 in Akron, Ohio. Shai'Tayana excels at Kenmore High School and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shai'Tayana Tomlin,16, a Kenmore junior, excels in school and the Army Junior ROTC program while handicapped with a prosthetic leg, talks about her experiences in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)