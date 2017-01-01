Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Canal Park celebrates 20 years in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this file photo, Jaret Wright throws the first pitch at Canal Park as the Akron Aeros take on the Harrisburg Senators on April 10, 1997. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 1996 file photo, Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic shakes the hand of Aeros owner Mike Agganis as the highest point on the new Canal Park stadium is in place during the final phase of construction of the new stadium.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this August 1997 file photo, Aeros fans take in a night game against the Binghamton Mets at Canal Park Stadium. Attendance was 6,854. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Maj. Herman Valentine, dressed as Orbit, glides toward a troubled landing in Canal Park in 1997. Valentine, who missed his mark at the pitchers mound, came in fast but landed safely on second base. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this file photo, Orbit, the then newly named mascot for the Akron Aeros, plays with the hat of nine-year-old Daniel J. McFarland of Akron, the winner of the club sponsored "Name the Mascot" contest, at Canal Park Stadium. McFarland's name was chosen randomly by a panel of judges from eleven entries that suggested Orbit as the name. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this file photo, at Canal Place Stadium, the volunteer flag crews unroll the giant flag during rehearsal before the grand opening of the Stadium. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Aeros owner Mike Agganis and his son Greg talk to Tribe's Omar Vizquel in the dugout before game at Canal Park in August in 1997.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The opening night, April 10, 1997, ticket for the inaugural season of the Aeros baseball team at Canal Park in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 1997 file photo, people wait for the ticket windows to open to purchase tickets for the Aeros minor league baseball games. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Downtown Akron forms a backdrop to Canal Park before a home game for the minor league Akron Aeros in this April 29, 1999 photo. Big, publicly funded projects like Canal Park that have been bolstered by private investment has breathed new life into what had become a shell of a city center. (AP File Photo/Mark Duncan)
About 9,000 people fill the seats of Canal Park Stadium in downtown Akron in this undated file photo. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
An aerial view of downtown Akron looking northeast with Canal Park in the foreground during a ride in the newly constructed Goodyear Blimp N2A in 2006 (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Shaun Larkin, left, of the Akron Aeros, hops over the painted letters and numbers spelling 2005 Eastern League Champions after the Opening Day Ceremony at Canal Park in 2006. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Aeros react to defeating the Connecticut Defenders 10-6 in the Eastern League championship game at Canal Park in 2009. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal) file photo)
Ken Babby (right) smiles as Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic formally introduces him to a group of area residents and city officials as the new owner of the Akron Aeros at Canal Park in 2012. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron RubberDucks owner Ken Babby at The Game Grill & Bar at Canal Park in 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Trenton Thunder's Dustin Fowler slaps hands with fellow Eastern Division teammates during player introductions prior to the Eastern League All-Star Game at Canal Park in Akron in 2016. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The Goodyear airship flies over the All-Star Game banner during the Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, at Canal Park. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The press box view of the field at Canal Park. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Aeros pitcher Chuck Lofgren delivers a pitch against the Reading Phillies in the second inning at Canal Park in 2009. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ticket office C at the Canal Entrance of Canal Park.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The Goodyear blimps, the Spirit of Goodyear and the Spirit of Innovation, fly overhead as fans watch the Akron Aeros take the field for their game against the Binghamton Mets at Canal Park in 2006.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The twin steeples of St. Bernard's Catholic Church at framed in one of the light stands of Canal Park. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Two members of the Binghamton Mets watch from the dugout during the game against the Akron Aeros at Canal Park. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Joe Twigg, of Green, is one of the Loomis Electric workers installing electrical conduit on the scoreboard as the stadium nears completion in 1997. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 1996 file photo, Rocky Revay of Iron Workers Local 17 guides one of the sections of high steel into place. The high towers will hold the lights for the stadium. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Dave Smith, a resident of Springfield Twp., secures cable as new scoreboard is ready to be hoisted at Canal Park Stadium in 1996. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Construction in the right center field of Canal Park Stadium, looking from Main Street in 1996 .(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this August 1996 file photo, steel support rods waiteb nto be covered in concrete on the concourse level o f the stadium. Akron celebrates the 20th anniversary of Canal Park Stadium on Monday April, 10, 2017. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Canal Park, the downtown home of the Akron Aeros baseball team, is illuminated by its lights. The vantage point is the 11th floor of Canal Park Tower at 50 W. State St. in Akron, on Nov. 27, 1996. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)