Deema Sosebee, (L to R) Jenna Sosebee and father Steve Sosebee pose with Princess Dina Mired at the Grand Opening & Gala dinner for the dedication of a $3 million pediatric cancer wing named for Huda Sosebee at a hospital in Bethlehem on the West Bank. Huda Sosebee died of leukemia in July 2009, (Photo courtesy Steve Sosebee )
Huda Sosebee, with daughters Jenna, six month old and Deema, two years prior to being diagnosed with leukemia. (Photo courtesy Steve Sosebee)
Steve Sosebee, of Kent, who heads the Palestine Children's Relief Fund speaks at the new pediatric cancer hospital in the West Bank, in Bethlerhem, named for his wife Huda Sosebee. Huda Sosebee died of leukemia in July 2009. (Courtesy of Palestine Children's Relief Fund)