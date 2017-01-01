Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the start of the third presidential debate on Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Barack Obama is greeted by moderator Bob Schieffer, center, as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stands nearby at the start of the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday, Oct. 22, 2012, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Pool-Michael Reynolds)
President Barack Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greet one another as moderator Bob Schieffer watches at the start of the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Pool-Michael Reynolds)
President Barack Obama speaks as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and moderator Bob Schieffer listen during the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Pool-Michael Reynolds)
Moderator Bob Schieffer, center, watches as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, left and President Barack Obama wave to members of the audience during the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
President Barack Obama answers a question as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney listens during the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney answers a question during the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
President Barack Obama answers a question during the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
President Barack Obama speaks during the third presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at Lynn University, Monday
in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney answers a question during the third presidential debate with President Barack Obama at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney answers a question during the third presidential debate at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
President Barack Obama speaks during the third presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at Lynn University, Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)