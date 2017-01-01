Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A police officer works to wrap up the leg of Balto as All Creatures Veterinary Clinic employees restrain the dog at the wound bandaging station during the K9 Unit First Aid and Trauma day held at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Rittman on Friday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
An All Creatures Veterinary Clinic employee points out the parts of a dog's eye during the lecture portion of the K9 Unit First Aid and Trauma day held at their facility in Rittman on Friday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson Township Police Department's K9 Officer Tim Rice practices CPR on a dummy during the K9 Unit First Aid and Trauma day held at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Rittman on Friday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Amanda Farnsworth of All Creatures Veterinary Clinic educates area K9 officers about the difference between a fractured tooth and a chipped tooth during the lecture portion of the K9 Unit First Aid and Trauma day held at their facility in Rittman on Friday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Lauren Martin of All Creature Veterinary Clinic (left) giggles as Brimfield Police Department's Sergeant David Knarr does his best to wrap the leg of Balto at the wound bandaging station during the K9 Unit First Aid and Trauma day held at All Creature Veterinary Clinic in Rittman on Friday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Dr. Larry Markley (center) demonstrates how to tell if a dog is dehydrated by gently pulling the skin on a dog's back as Kristina Sutton (left) and Akron K9 Officer Jeff Edsall look on during the K9 Unit First Aid and Trauma day held at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Rittman on Friday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)