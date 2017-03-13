Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rescuers carry away a man who was wounded in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Rescuers carry away a man who was wounded in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
A wounded man reaches out to rescuers after a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Rescuers carry away a man who was wounded in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Somalis stand near the bodies of some of those killed in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)