A police officer inspects a car crash, Thursday in New York's Times Square. A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up the Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk injuring dozens authorities and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this image made from video provided by Oscar Navarro Reyes, Richard Rojas is arrested after a fatal automobile accident on New York City's Times Square, Thursday. Authorities and witnesses said Rojas drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk. (Oscar Navarro Reyes via AP)
A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)