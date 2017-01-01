Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
One of the finished pumpkins that students in the culinary arts program at Kenmore High School helped students in the high school's multiple disabilities program carve. The goal of integrating the two programs is to give the culinary arts students a chance to mentor and for the MD students to learn new skills. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(right to left) Breanna Murray, 17, and Destiny Hodge, 17, students in the culinary arts program at Kenmore High School, help Monique Ford, 20, a student in the high school's multiple disabilities program, carve a pumpkin in the school's kitchen. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Josiah Meadows, 18, a student in Kenmore High School's multiple disabilities program, touches the pumpkin he worked on with the help of members of the culinary arts program at the school. The goal of integrating the two programs is to give the culinary arts students a chance to mentor and for the MD students to learn new skills. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
