Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) guards Milwaukee Bucks' Michael Beasley in the first quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert passes under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell in the first quarterMonday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell (left) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson goes for a block in the second quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson shoots for two as Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn looks on in the second quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon (left) guards Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the second quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (right) goes up for a layup against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe (top) lands on Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson as Monroe grabs a rebound in the first quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thomas dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Third quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thomas dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Third quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket for two in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James soars for a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter of a game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Williams (left) guards Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn in the fourth quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter Monday at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
