Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) drives past Toronto Raptors' Landry Fields (2) during the second quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Luke Walton tips the ball away between Toronto Raptors' Amir Johnson (15) and Kyle Lowry (3) during the fourth quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Raptors' Amir Johnson (15) and Rudy Gay (22) put pressure on Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee during the second quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) dunks in front of Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Raptors' Rudy Gay (22) grabs a rebound in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (17) jumps to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Raptors' Rudy Gay (22) grabs a rebound in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' Marreese Speights (15) during the fourth quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, and Toronto Raptors' Amir Johnson scramble for a loose ball during the fourth quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington, left, works against Toronto Raptors' Sebastian Telfair during the fourth quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Byron Scott makes a point during the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)