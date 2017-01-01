Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving lays in a shot against New Orleans Hornets' Ryan Anderson during the third quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. Irving scored 35 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 105-100 win. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) fouls New Orleans Hornets' Anthony Davis during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New Orleans Hornets' Anthony Davis (center) grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (left) and Dion Waiters during the second quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New Orleans Hornets' Anthony Davis (right) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller in the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee shoots over New Orleans Hornets' Greivis Vasquez (21) during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New Orleans Hornets' Ryan Anderson (33) reaches for a rebound between Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington and Marreese Speights (15) during the fourth quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 105-100. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)