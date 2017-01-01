Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers fans cheer LeBron James after a monster dunk in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) steals the ball from Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson and Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner scramble after a first quarter rebound in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving comes up with a loose ball ahead of Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague in the third quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (right) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the second quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye grabs a rebound in front of Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young in the fourth quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue questions a foul call on Kyrie Irving with a game official during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James passes over Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the third quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving looks to pass while defended by Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (left) and Lance Stephenson in the theird quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers Richard Jefferson during the second quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James takes a shot over Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague in the third quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue directs his team during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)