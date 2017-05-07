Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slam dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during first half eastern conference semi-final NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, right, hugs Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) after the Cavaliers won Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) is fouled by Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) as Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) reaches in during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slam dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during first half eastern conference semi-final NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) slam-dunks over Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lays the ball in the net as Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (54) looks on during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue looks on during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) loses control of the ball as he runs into teammate Tristan Thompson (13) under pressure from Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker (2) during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) lies on the floor after committing a foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the net past Toronto Raptors forwards P.J. Tucker (2) and Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) fouls Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) under the basket during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) fouls Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, right, and forward LeBron James, left,combine to stop Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) goes up to shoot past Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) argues over a call with referee Tony Brothers during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forwards Serge Ibaka (9) and P.J. Tucker (2) defend against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) look on. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes head-to-head against Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker (2) during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas (17) during first half eastern conference semi-final NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)