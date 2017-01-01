Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks next to New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) and Courtney Lee (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson dunks against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks in front of New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7), Courtney Lee (5) and Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, center, as Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson slows Anthony during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
NEW YORK: As the Cavaliers creep closer and closer to the NBA’s Feb. 23 trade deadline, there is only one question worth asking, one question that General Manager David Griffin and his front office must answer.